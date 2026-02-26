Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $150.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho set a $230.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $209.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $164.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.40. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $86.99 and a 12 month high of $191.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.44, for a total transaction of $1,383,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $2,255,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,136.96. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 308,874 shares of company stock worth $51,390,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Key Axsome Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Axsome Therapeutics this week:

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.