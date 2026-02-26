Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Coupang stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

CPNG opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $34.08.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,907.52. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $498,333,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 26,267,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,645,000 after buying an additional 10,429,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Coupang by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,131,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,340,000 after buying an additional 6,977,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,576,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,991,000 after buying an additional 6,910,865 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupang from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

