Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 508 and last traded at GBX 515.50. Approximately 137,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,274,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 450 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 455.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WOSG

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 491.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.58.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 18.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watches of Switzerland Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watches of Switzerland Group plc will post 42.739726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

(Get Free Report)

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK and US comprising eight prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Deutsch & Deutsch (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering. Since 8 May 2024, the Group has also owned the exclusive distribution rights for Roberto Coin in the USA, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.