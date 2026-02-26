Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.36 and last traded at C$5.25. Approximately 246,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 480,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACB. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$10.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.51. The company has a market cap of C$297.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

