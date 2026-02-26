Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $49.05. 590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited is a Hong Kong–incorporated conglomerate that traces its roots to the early 1970s, with significant backing from the Guangdong Provincial Government. Over the decades, the company has evolved from a regional investor into a diversified holding entity, deploying capital across multiple infrastructure and real estate sectors to support urban development in southern China. Its structure allows it to participate in strategic projects that align with government initiatives, particularly in the Pearl River Delta economic region.

The company’s primary business activities encompass water supply operations, property investment and development, and transport infrastructure.

Further Reading

