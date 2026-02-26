X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 54,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 197,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of X Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X Financial has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in X Financial by 468.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is a Beijing-based online credit marketplace focused on providing diversified financing solutions to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China. The company was established in 2014 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016. Since inception, X Financial has built a technology-driven platform that connects borrowers with a network of institutional investors, banks and other funding sources, aiming to streamline access to credit and improve lending efficiency.

The company’s core offerings include consumer loans, SME loans, real estate-secured financing and wealth management products.

