BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 103,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Group, Inc (NASDAQ: METX) is a digital asset platform provider that develops, constructs and operates large-scale cryptocurrency mining facilities. The company integrates hardware procurement, site development and ongoing operations to support efficient, high-performance bitcoin mining. By focusing on modular design and energy-efficient equipment, BTC Digital aims to maximize hash rates and manage costs across its mining portfolio.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey mining infrastructure services, which cover engineering, construction, equipment installation and commissioning.

