Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware in 2020. The company’s units trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker VSPRU. Formed as a blank?check vehicle, it was created to raise capital through an initial public offering and to acquire one or more businesses in the healthcare sector.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition focuses on identifying targets across the healthcare continuum, including pharmaceutical development, medical devices, healthcare services and technology?enabled care solutions.

