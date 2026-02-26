Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Positron Corp. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.4850. 64,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 181,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Positron Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

