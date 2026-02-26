Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Blue Water Acquisition Stock Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

About Blue Water Acquisition

Blue Water Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company that trades its units on the OTC Markets under the symbol BLUWU. Incorporated in Delaware, the company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to use those proceeds to complete a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

The company’s primary objective is to identify and execute a business combination with one or more businesses operating across diverse industries and geographies.

