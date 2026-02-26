Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized under the laws of Delaware in 2021 and trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol TEKKU. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and combine with one or more businesses in the digital and technology sectors. As a blank-check vehicle, it seeks to leverage public-market access to identify transformative opportunities in high-growth digital markets.

Management has indicated a focus on business-to-business and business-to-consumer digital enterprises, including software-as-a-service, digital media, e-commerce platforms and digital marketing services.

