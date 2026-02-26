Longeveron (LGVN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Longeveron Price Performance

Shares of LGVN opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of allogeneic cellular therapies designed to address aging-related and inflammatory conditions. The company’s primary therapeutic candidate, Lomecel-B, is an off-the-shelf mesenchymal stem cell product derived from bone marrow. Through its proprietary manufacturing process, Longeveron aims to produce a consistent, scalable cell therapy platform with potential applications in multiple disease areas.

Longeveron’s pipeline encompasses several ongoing and completed clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.