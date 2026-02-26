Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $330.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

