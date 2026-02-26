TransAlta (TAC) to Release Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $493.3890 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 32.9% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,948,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TransAlta by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,295,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,533,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,098,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after buying an additional 1,290,854 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $8,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.

The company’s core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.

Featured Stories

