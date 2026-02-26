Julia Robertson Acquires 21,500 Shares of Optima Health (LON:OPT) Stock

Optima Health plc (LON:OPT – Get Free Report) insider Julia Robertson bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 per share, with a total value of £39,775.

Optima Health Stock Down 2.2%

LON:OPT opened at GBX 178.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £158.47 million and a PE ratio of 14.88. Optima Health plc has a 12 month low of GBX 161 and a 12 month high of GBX 233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.75.

Optima Health (LON:OPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Optima Health

Optima Health is the UK’s leading provider of technology enabled corporate health and wellbeing solutions in the occupational health sector.

Underpinned by a robust clinical governance framework, the Group leverages its proprietary technology and flexible delivery platform to foster healthy high performance within its clients’ workforces.

The Group offers a comprehensive range of flexible and progressive services from statutory driven workplace health surveillance medicals to proactive and preventive interventions, through to workplace health advice and attendance management assessments, and clinically effective rehabilitation programmes and pathways aimed at returning people to work.

