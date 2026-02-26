Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 64774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.80.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

