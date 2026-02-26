iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 87.0% in February

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,748 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 29th total of 36,576 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Croban boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Croban now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 266,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

