iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 87.0% in February

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,748 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 29th total of 36,576 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $45.49.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
