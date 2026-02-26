Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 231 and last traded at GBX 231, with a volume of 102237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.15.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally. Fynapse provides a single view of finance and business data, unparalleled performance and automation, faster and better insights, user-friendly functionality and market-leading total cost of ownership.

Featured Stories

