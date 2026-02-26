Short Interest in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Decreases By 87.5%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,030 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 29th total of 88,099 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGLO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGLO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 39,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,990. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.8129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

