Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 144.49, with a volume of 47888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.67.

The company has a market capitalization of £81.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Peter Rioda acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £13,800. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

