iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 671 shares, a growth of 584.7% from the January 29th total of 98 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

SDG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. The stock has a market cap of $171.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF ( NASDAQ:SDG Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. First Horizon Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. SDG was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

