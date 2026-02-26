Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$109.20 and last traded at C$109.50, with a volume of 460284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$181.83.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 10.1%

The company has a market cap of C$60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$155.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$194.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%.The business had revenue of C$2.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.