Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 155,000 shares, a growth of 610.1% from the January 29th total of 21,827 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,954,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,954,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zhongchao Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 156,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand.

