Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Short Interest Down 85.3% in February

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,118 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the January 29th total of 28,069 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter valued at $337,000.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 71,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,938. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $531.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4511 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

