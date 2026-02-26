Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Down 91.8% in February

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 320,233 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the January 29th total of 3,881,988 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rail Vision Stock Up 12.9%

NASDAQ:RVSN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 158,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Rail Vision has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.18.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.53% of Rail Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RVSN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rail Vision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Rail Vision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rail Vision

Rail Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rail Vision Ltd. is an Israel-based technology company specializing in vision-based safety and automation solutions for the global rail industry. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company develops and deploys AI-driven systems that use advanced cameras and machine learning algorithms to detect obstacles and hazards along railway tracks. Rail Vision’s flagship offering integrates trackside sensors with onboard vision systems to provide real-time alerts of objects such as vehicles, debris, animals and people, enabling operators to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

The company’s product suite comprises both stationary and mobile sensing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.