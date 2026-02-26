Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Decreases By 93.1%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,457 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the January 29th total of 370,965 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuwellis stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) by 149.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the period. Nuwellis comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Nuwellis worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuwellis has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nuwellis Trading Up 3.1%

NUWE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.11. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is a medical technology company focused on developing therapies and devices to manage fluid overload in patients with cardiorenal and cardiovascular conditions. The company’s core business revolves around designing, manufacturing and marketing the Aquadex™ FlexFlow® System, a gentle ultrafiltration device intended to remove excess fluid in patients with acute decompensated heart failure, cardiorenal syndrome and other fluid?overload disorders. By providing an alternative to traditional diuretic therapy, Nuwellis aims to improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays.

The Aquadex FlexFlow System operates by drawing blood through a low?shear filter and returning it to the patient, allowing precise control of fluid removal at the bedside outside of an intensive care setting.

