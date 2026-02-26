Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 892 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the January 29th total of 33,827 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Up 8.7%

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 40,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $36.34.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXI. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the third quarter worth $810,000.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

