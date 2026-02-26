Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) Short Interest Down 87.2% in February

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,621 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the January 29th total of 51,528 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF alerts:

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ NCIQ traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

About Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.