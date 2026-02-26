Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,810 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 29th total of 93,340 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 227.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 81,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 56,356 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Hegarty Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 240,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,421. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.1303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 333.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

