Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Vikram Gupta Sells 772 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $62,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,393.72. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $65,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,050.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $55,568.58.

Synaptics Trading Up 1.2%

SYNA traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. 306,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,089. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.