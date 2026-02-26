Contrasting Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) & Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) and Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daktronics and Prysmian”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $756.48 million 1.74 -$10.12 million $0.13 208.23 Prysmian N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prysmian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daktronics.

61.7% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Daktronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Daktronics and Prysmian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Prysmian 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Prysmian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 0.96% 15.42% 8.15% Prysmian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daktronics beats Prysmian on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; LED message displays and sings; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards and street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

About Prysmian

(Get Free Report)

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions. The company offers low-voltage rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution. It also provides special cables for renewables, marine, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, nuclear, mining, military and defense, railway, and crane industries; flat lift cables for network monitoring solutions; fiber optic and copper telecom cabling solutions, and the related connectivity accessories; fiber optic and copper solutions for fixed or mobile multimedia communication, such as audio-visual content transmission, and indoor connectivity; and single-mode and multimode optical and special fibers. In addition, the company offers underground cable systems for the energy transition and powering wind farms; undersea power transmission and distribution systems; data transmission cables; harnessing and connectorization, custom engineering, maintenance and safety, components and systems, tools and hardware, wire rope compensation cables and accessories, wireway and electrical, cable and accessories, electronics and modernization, and kitting and consolidation for elevators; and rolling stocks. Prysmian S.p.A. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.