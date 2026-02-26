Short Interest in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP) Increases By 449.1%

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 84,123 shares, a growth of 449.1% from the January 29th total of 15,320 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Electrification ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the third quarter worth about $626,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,689,000.

Get Global X U.S. Electrification ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ZAP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. 96,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X U.S. Electrification ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This is a boost from Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -520.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies. ZAP was launched on Dec 17, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.