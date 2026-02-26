Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNLMY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Dunelm Group plc is a UK?based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain’s leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company’s product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

