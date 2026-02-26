iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,842,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,495% from the previous session’s volume of 993,484 shares.The stock last traded at $30.9850 and had previously closed at $30.97.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.168 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.9%. This is a positive change from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Growth Capital LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Capital Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

