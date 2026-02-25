RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Posts Earnings Results

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. RxSight had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from RxSight’s conference call:

Q4 2025 sales were $32.6M, down 19% year?over?year driven by a sharp decline in LDD placements; the company reported a Q4 net loss of $9.2M and full?year LDD revenue fell ~48% versus 2024.

Q4 2025 sales were $32.6M, down 19% year?over?year driven by a sharp decline in LDD placements; the company reported a Q4 net loss of $9.2M and full?year LDD revenue fell ~48% versus 2024. 2026 guidance is for $120M–$135M in revenue (about a 5% decline at the midpoint) with a lower gross?margin guide of 70%–72% due to higher?cost inventory and manufacturing variances, and operating expenses of $150M–$160M (including $30M–$32M of stock?based comp).

2026 guidance is for $120M–$135M in revenue (about a 5% decline at the midpoint) with a lower gross?margin guide of 70%–72% due to higher?cost inventory and manufacturing variances, and operating expenses of $150M–$160M (including $30M–$32M of stock?based comp). LAL momentum improved sequentially in Q4 (28,611 LALs sold, generating $28.2M) and LALs comprised an all?time high 86% of sales; the company exited 2025 with a 1,134 LDD installed base (up 17% YoY) and is focused on driving utilization within that base.

LAL momentum improved sequentially in Q4 (28,611 LALs sold, generating $28.2M) and LALs comprised an all?time high 86% of sales; the company exited 2025 with a (up 17% YoY) and is focused on driving utilization within that base. Clinical validation is strengthening—post?approval study data accepted for publication showed 93% of LALs within 0.5D of target, supported by a >20,000?eye registry presentation—while RxSight continues active R&D with multiple approvals and planned submissions.

Clinical validation is strengthening—post?approval study data accepted for publication showed of LALs within 0.5D of target, supported by a >20,000?eye registry presentation—while RxSight continues active R&D with multiple approvals and planned submissions. International expansion is deliberate and expected to contribute only modestly in 2026 as the company builds local KOLs and country?specific data (approvals in EU/UK/SE Asia/Australia in place; China and Japan are in progress), targeting more meaningful revenue in 2027+.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXST traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 903,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. RxSight has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RxSight by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RxSight by 183.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 735,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 475,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 531,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 456,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 554,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 429,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RXST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on RxSight in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RxSight from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RxSight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.78.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced intraocular lens (IOL) systems for patients undergoing cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures. The company’s flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), is designed to provide customized vision correction by allowing non?invasive post?operative adjustments. Using ultraviolet light, surgeons can fine?tune the lens power after implantation to achieve optimal visual outcomes, reducing reliance on glasses or contact lenses and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, RxSight has pursued regulatory clearances and market access across multiple regions.

