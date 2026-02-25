iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF) Short Interest Up 4,056.1% in February

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 767,142 shares, an increase of 4,056.1% from the January 29th total of 18,458 shares. Approximately 43.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 43.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDEF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 22,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,288. iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67.

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.0523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Company Profile

BlackRock ETF Trust – iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It is co managed by BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across industrials, capital goods, aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, electrical engineering, industrial conglomerates, commercial and professional services sectors.

