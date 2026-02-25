Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $665.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.1%

Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.14. 1,166,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $119.11.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Key Stories Impacting Churchill Downs

Here are the key news stories impacting Churchill Downs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — CHDN reported $0.97 EPS vs. $0.83 consensus and revenue of $665.9M vs. $658.0M consensus, with a strong ROE (42.5%) and nearly 14% net margin. This supports near-term earnings momentum. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & Full-Year Results

Q4 earnings beat — CHDN reported $0.97 EPS vs. $0.83 consensus and revenue of $665.9M vs. $658.0M consensus, with a strong ROE (42.5%) and nearly 14% net margin. This supports near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: New property opens — Churchill Downs opened Marshall Yards Racing & Gaming (a $40–45M investment), which should add local gaming revenue and support Oak Grove race meet economics. GlobeNewswire: Marshall Yards Opening

New property opens — Churchill Downs opened Marshall Yards Racing & Gaming (a $40–45M investment), which should add local gaming revenue and support Oak Grove race meet economics. Positive Sentiment: Operational growth in HRM facilities highlighted by third-party investor letters and coverage — analysts point to continued same-store and regional expansion benefits. InsiderMonkey: HRM Growth

Operational growth in HRM facilities highlighted by third-party investor letters and coverage — analysts point to continued same-store and regional expansion benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance — Brokerages give a consensus “Moderate Buy,” suggesting cautious optimism but not unanimous conviction. AmericanBankingNews: Analyst Consensus

Analyst stance — Brokerages give a consensus “Moderate Buy,” suggesting cautious optimism but not unanimous conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Forward-looking commentary and models — market previews and earnings-forecast pieces outline expectations for 2026 but contain no material guidance surprises in coverage released so far. Benzinga: Earnings Forecast

Forward-looking commentary and models — market previews and earnings-forecast pieces outline expectations for 2026 but contain no material guidance surprises in coverage released so far. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and valuation risks — CDI carries high leverage (debt/equity ~4.87) and low liquidity ratios (current and quick ~0.57), which may make investors cautious despite the beat; stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.