SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.3560, with a volume of 25699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 661,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,846,000 after buying an additional 217,888 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 603,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,471,000 after buying an additional 156,737 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,915,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 594.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 76,563 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

