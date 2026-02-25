iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLUGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.0250, with a volume of 982721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

