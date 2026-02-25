Insider Buying: Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,037.24. The trade was a 12.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Trading Up 9.1%

MKZR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,345. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.11.

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mackenzie Realty Capital had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 122.81%.The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKZR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:MKZR) is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments. The company’s offerings include first-lien mortgage loans, B-notes, mezzanine financing and short-term bridge loans secured by residential and small multifamily properties. By emphasizing collateral quality and short-to-medium-term maturities, Mackenzie Realty Capital aims to generate stable income streams and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Since its initial public offering, Mackenzie Realty Capital has deployed capital across a variety of property types, including single-family rental communities, garden-style apartment complexes and mixed-use developments.

