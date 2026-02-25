American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $177,602.46 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) EVP Kelly Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,339. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

