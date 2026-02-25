Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 312,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,246. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $520.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 204.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

