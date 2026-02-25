GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $194.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.27 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

GoodRx Price Performance

GoodRx stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,298. GoodRx has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 903.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,193 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.