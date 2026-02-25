GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $194.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.27 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 9.73%.
GoodRx Price Performance
GoodRx stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,298. GoodRx has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 903.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,193 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.
In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.
