BNP Paribas Purchases 69,795 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,795 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.8% in the third quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 254,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $1,718,000. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.1% during the third quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 360,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $205.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $197.92 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.48.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.08%.

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $745,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,776. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total transaction of $302,131.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,379.20. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,420. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. William Blair cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $226.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.94.

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Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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