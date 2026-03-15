Insider Selling: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $706,950.00 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,833.56. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AXT alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jesse Chen sold 14,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $646,100.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jesse Chen sold 12,452 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $469,315.88.

On Friday, March 6th, Jesse Chen sold 2,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $73,260.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Jesse Chen sold 11,147 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $426,484.22.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jesse Chen sold 8,800 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $341,704.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 11,007 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $445,673.43.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jesse Chen sold 11,320 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $516,078.80.

AXT Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of AXTI opened at $48.86 on Friday. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -101.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Key Stories Impacting AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.The company had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares jumped roughly 14.9% on heavy volume, signaling short?term buying momentum and renewed investor interest that can attract momentum traders. Read More.

Shares jumped roughly 14.9% on heavy volume, signaling short?term buying momentum and renewed investor interest that can attract momentum traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume was reported, indicating speculative positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility—useful for traders but risky for longer?term investors. Read More.

Unusually high options volume was reported, indicating speculative positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility—useful for traders but risky for longer?term investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights AXT’s indium?phosphide capabilities and potential to benefit from AI/optics demand — a strategic narrative that could support higher valuation if revenue follows, but it’s not yet a confirmed revenue catalyst. Read More.

Coverage highlights AXT’s indium?phosphide capabilities and potential to benefit from AI/optics demand — a strategic narrative that could support higher valuation if revenue follows, but it’s not yet a confirmed revenue catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest figures show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly). Treat published “0” short interest with caution until exchanges/clearing update official data—don’t infer a true absence of shorts from that number.

Reported short?interest figures show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly). Treat published “0” short interest with caution until exchanges/clearing update official data—don’t infer a true absence of shorts from that number. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by senior management and directors: CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,832 shares (~$45.60 avg) and directors including David C. Chang and Jesse Chen sold large blocks on March 10–11 (multiple filings). The concentrated, multi?executive sell?off (seven+ filings) is material and can pressure sentiment despite the rally. Coverage and SEC filings: Read More. SEC filing examples: Read More., Read More..

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on AXT in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 1,071.5% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.