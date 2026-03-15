Robert Hoffman Sells 10,529 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Hoffman sold 10,529 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $594,993.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,895.93. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 2.17. Century Aluminum Company has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $59.12.

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Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.63 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 1.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Aluminum

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

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Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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