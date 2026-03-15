Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Blue Owl Capital News Roundup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,726,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,873 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,940,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 149,292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 185.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 88,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,062,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.7%

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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