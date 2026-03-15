Berkley W R Corp Buys New Position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II $LATAU

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 371,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $282,000.

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Galata Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.4%

LATAU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Galata Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

About Galata Acquisition Corp. II

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 20, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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