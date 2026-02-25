Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.0860, with a volume of 34947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IBDRY

Iberdrola Trading Up 1.6%

About Iberdrola

The firm has a market cap of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30.

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.