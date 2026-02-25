Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 40519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNNMY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hennes & Mauritz to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Wednesday. Dnb Carnegie cut shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women’s clothing store called Hennes (“hers”) in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M’s core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

